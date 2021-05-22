Gunmen on Friday evening killed two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), burnt vehicles and carted away weapons at Nneyi outpost, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source said that the gunmen stormed the NSCDC in Nneyi outpost and started shooting sporadically and in the process killed the two officers.

Confirming the incident, the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Okadigbo Edwin, in a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State capital said unidentified persons attack the agency out post in Nneyi, killing two and carting away arms.





“Yesterday being 21st May 2021, at about 1635hrs, some yet to be identified hoodlums attacked Civil Defence outpost in Nneyi Umueri in Anambra East Local Government of Anambra State, shooting sporadically.

“The officers on duty engaged them in a gun duel. At the end, two officers of the Corps that sustained gunshot injury from the incident lost their lives.

“Regrettably, their riffles were carted away after which the official vehicle was set ablaze,” he said

He, however, said that the State Commandant, Mr. David Bille, has activated all apparatus in conjunction with sister security agencies in the state to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.