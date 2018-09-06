A fresh attack on some residents of a community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State has left two people dead.

The victims were shot by the gunmen in Nding Suisut Village of the local government, according to the police.

Two people were also injured and currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi.

Tyope Terna, the Plateau police spokesperson, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to newsmen.

“On 06/09/2018 at about 0630hrs, the Plateau State Police Command Jos received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen shot some people in Nding Suisut Village of Barkin Ladi LGA.

“Armed Police personnel were immediately dispatched to the area. On arrival at the scene of crime, four (4) persons were seen with gunshot wounds.

“They were then recovered to the General Hospital Barkin Ladi where the doctor on duty confirmed two (2) out of the four (4) victims dead. The two others are on admission in the same hospital and in a stable condition.

“The family members of those who lost their lives declined autopsy and the corpses were released to them for burial,” Mr Terna said.

He said investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the attack.

The attack comes two days after five local miners were killed on Tuesday in Gana-Ropp of the same Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

On Thursday, the security task force in Plateau, Operation Safe Haven, said it has deployed its personnel to the mining site where the miners were killed.

The information officer of the task force, Adam Umar, said that the troops were deployed in order to prevent a similar occurrence.

According to Mr Umar, the troops would collaborate with local vigilante to ensure security of the affected area and the entire community.

“The command’s troops weren’t able to be at the mining site when sporadic shooting was reported to us because of the bad road and hilly area of the community.

“No arrest has been made, but investigation has been ongoing to fish out the perpetrators of the evil act,” Mr Umar said.

About 16 people were reportedly killed in separate attacks by bandits in the state between Sunday and Tuesday.

The state government has vowed to arrest the culprits.