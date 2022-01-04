Gunmen kill seven family members, 17 others in fresh Kaduna attack

Gunmen have killed seven members of the same family during an attack on Sabon Birnin Birnin village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, according to a report.

According to Channels TV, the Kaduna State Government confirmed the killings on Tuesday.

The confirmation was made to Channels TV through the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who said that security agencies are working assiduously to contain the attacks and also get an update on the number of casualties.

Available information had it that the killings were carried out on Monday night when the bandits in their large numbers invaded the community and started shooting sporadically.

The family members were killed in the process.

But a community leader, Bello Musa, told Channels Television that many residents of the village have fled from their homes due to fear of being attacked or killed by the marauding bandits.

Bello appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more troops to Igabi and other troubled zones in Kaduna State in order to protect the people from further attacks.

The gunmen carried out similar attack on 13 other villages in Kerawa Ward, Igabi Local Government Area, killing no fewer than 17 people.

According to a resident of the community, the attacks were carried out simultaneously in the villages.