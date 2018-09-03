No fewer than 11 persons were killed, on Sunday night, by unknown gunmen in Lopandet Dwei, Du community in Rayfield, Jos South Local Government Area, of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the gunmen who were said to have come in a Hilux Van, shot randomly on people and killed 11 persons while 12 others were inflected gunshots injuries.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers who invaded the community in a commando style executed their mission within five minutes and zoomed off before the arrival of security agents.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the killings and said 11 persons were killed and 12 others injured and are receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching (JUTH) and Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos.

“On 02/09/2018 at about 2030hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen attacked Lopandet Dwei Du Area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The Command immediately mobilised to the scene of crime. On arrival we discovered that some people were shot. The victims were immediately rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and Plateau Specialist Hospital.

“As a result of the attack, eleven (11) persons have been confirmed dead by doctors from both hospitals mentioned above while (12) persons were wounded and are now on admission receiving treatment.

“More security personnel have been deployed to the area to prevent further attacks on the Community.

Meanwhile, investigation into the crime in ongoing.”

The attack is coming one week after suspected gunmen attacked For District in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area and killed eight persons, including a pastor, his wife and three children.

The Plateau State Government has since expressed shock over the incident and said the state government is intensifying collaboration with security agencies to bring to an end attacks on communities by criminal elements who are hell bent on taking the state back to the dark days.

Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Hon. Yakubu Dati, in a statement, commiserated with families who lost their loved ones and said effort is on to stop the senseless killings.

Dati said Governor Lalong has directed security agencies to leave no stone on unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to justice.