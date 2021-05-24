Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the wife of the youth leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo state chapter, Mr Areokuta Salawu, Mrs Arikeade Oni-Salawu.

Mrs Arikeade Oni-Salawu, who is a medical doctor was kidnapped on Sunday night in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It was learnt she was driving in front of her husband, and was kidnapped in front of their Aromolaran house on Old Ife road.





According to a family source who craved for anonymity, ”They were both coming home, she was driving in front while the husband was driving behind. As she alighted to open the gate of the house, the kidnappers surfaced, brandishing guns and other dangerous objects.

“They kidnapped the wife in the process. That was around 10.00 pm Sunday night”.