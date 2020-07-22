



Some gunmen have kidnapped a traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Dankawo.

Newsmen gathered that Dankawo, who is the Ardo Udege in the Udege Local Council Development Area of Nasarawa State, was abducted from his residence.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N7m for the release of the traditional ruler.

The Nasarawa State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Hussaini, informed newsmen of the incident in an interview on Tuesday.





Hussaini said, “The traditional ruler of Udege development area, Ardo Udege, Alhaji Mohammed Dankawo, has been kidnapped and still in the custody of his abductors. The kidnappers are demanding the sum of N7m before they could release him.”

He said that the state branch of MACBAN had inaugurated “Operation Monde Jam” meaning ‘operation peace meeting,’ aimed at flushing out criminal elements among the Fulani herders in the state.

He, however, disclosed that in the month of and June 2020 about six Fulani herders were killed by the suspected kidnappers, adding that no fewer than 300 cows rustled.