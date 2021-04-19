



Suspected gunmen have abducted two Fulani men, Amadu Shehu Imoru and Alhaji Kusore Shadani, in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State.

The abductors, however, demanded N10 million and N3 million from each of their victims.

Newsmen reliably gathered that 40-year-old Imoru was kidnapped on Friday, April 16, at Oba Ayete Village, while Alhaji Shadani was abducted two days earlier, on Wednesday, April 14, at Iganna town, both in Oke-Ogun area.

The first victim’s father, Imoru Gafar, was said to have reported at Ayete police station, on April 17, that the armed men invaded their village at about 7 pm on Friday, shooting sporadically, after which they whisked off his son.

He further said that the abductors called the line of one Musa Imoru, who is the victim’s brother, on Saturday, April 17, at about 8:20 a.m., and demanded N10 million as ransom.





On Thursday, April 15, a Fulani man, Shaibu Bello, and one other had reported at Iwere Ile police station that on April 14, at about 11 am, he was with four cows to sell at Ibudo Musa with Alhaji Kusore Shadani, owner of the cows, along Ilaji Ile Farm Settlement footpath, when he was blocked by four masked armed men.

He said that the gunmen kidnapped Kusore to an unknown destination.

The kidnappers were said to have called a brother of Alhaji Kusore, one Lati Kusore, who told Bello that the captors demanded N3 million as ransom.

Confirming the two separate incidents to newsmen, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said police operatives were on the trail of the abductors, in a bid to rescue the victims and arrest the crime perpetrators.