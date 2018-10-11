



Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a 21-year-old Hafisat Gambo and killed one Police Officer attached with the Special Task Force (STF) at Corna Soja, in Laranto in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen stormed the resident of father of the victim, Alhaji Idris Gambo, on Tuesday night, kidnapped his daughter and inflicted gunshot injuries on him.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Matthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident and said effort in on to fish out the perpetrators.

According to Tyopev, “On the 09/10/2018 at about 2100hrs, Alhaji Idris Gambo of Corner Soja, Jos reported at the Laranto Police Division that on the same date at about 1950hrs, some unknown gunmen went to his house located at the above mentioned address in a red Gulf vehicle and forcefully took his daughter Hafsat Gambo who is 21 years old away to an unknown destination.

“After his report, the Police immediately mobilised to the scene of crime. On arrival, the Police discovered that in the bid to escape, the unknown gunmen shot and fatally injured one L/Cpl Abdullahi S. attached to STF Sector One, Zaria Road Jos.

“He was immediately rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.”