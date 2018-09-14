Some gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have invaded three communities in Adamawa State, burning down many houses.

The affected communities include Gon, Bolki and Nzomosu in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa, according to a report.

Lawmaker representing Numan Constituency in the National Assembly, Honourable Sodom Tayedi, told journalists on Friday that the gunmen invaded the area at about 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

He said the gunmen during the attack shot sporadically into the air and set houses ablaze, forcing residents to scamper to safety.

The number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.