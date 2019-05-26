<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One person has been declared missing following a fresh attack on Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters by gunmen.

It was gathered on Sunday that the lady, identified as Murbi, was abducted when the gunmen raided the staff quarters located at Heipan, Barkin Ladi Council Area around 8pm on Saturday.

A resident of the community, Mr. Solomon Dalyop, confirmed the fresh attack to newsmen in Jos on Sunday.

According to him, the gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, held the entire polytechnic community hostage for hours with sounds of gunshots before making their escape with the victim, who was staying with her guardian at the staff quarters.

Dalyop said, “The gunmen came at about 8:00pm on Saturday. They were armed Fulani herders. They invaded the Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters situated at Heipang, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and abducted one young lady.

“Her name is Murbi and she was staying with her guardian named Raymond Randah, who is a staff of the Polytechnic. He was not at home at the time the gunmen struck and abducted his ward.

“They fired heavy gunshots, scaring the residents of the institution who couldn’t sleep throughout the night.

“It’s really unfortunate what has been happening in the staff quarters.”

An Assistant Registrar of the Polytechnic, Mr. Ezekiel Rangs, whose sister was recently released after she was abducted by gunmen at the staff quarters, also confirmed the fresh attack to our Correspondent in Jos on Sunday.

He said, “I’m provoked this morning. You people need to come and see what we are suffering in the hands of gunmen at the staff quarters. The situation is unbearable.”

The State Police Command has yet to make any public statement on the latest attack by gunmen on the Polytechnic’s staff quarters, which is the third time this year.