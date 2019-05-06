<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen have again attacked Plateau Polytechnic Staff quarters located at Heipang in Barki Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that during the attack which occurred in the early hours of Monday, the gunmen abducted a lady identified as the younger sister of the institution’s Assistant Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Rangs.

Rangs who confirmed the incident told newsmen in Jos on Monday said that he was asleep together with other family members including his wife and his younger sister, Abigail when the gunmen stormed their apartment around 12:10 am.

According to him,the bandits gained entrance into their house after they used a big stone to force the door open.

Rangs said,”We were sleeping when we heard a big bang on the door. Before we knew what was happening, the gunmen were already inside the house. When we discovered that they were armed, we pleaded for them to spare our lives but they took away my younger sister who just gained admission for National Diploma, Social Development.

“When they said we should give them a phone through which we can contact them, I offered to give them my own they refused and instead demanded my wife’s phone and departed. when the incident happened, some soldiers led by one Col. Tanko came to the house within thirty minutes and we told them what happened.”

The Assistant Registrar also added that the matter had been reported the Divisional Police Officer in the council area.

Monday’s attack by gunmen at the Plateau Polytechnic’s Staff quarters was not the first.

It would be recalled that gunmen had in February this year attacked the staff quarters and kidnapped Kim Dido, a twelve-year-old son of the institution’s Chaplain, Reverend Andrew Dido.

He was later released within twenty-four hours by the gunmen after ransom was allegedly paid to them.