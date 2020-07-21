



Gunmen on Monday night attacked the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed one person identified as a security guard on duty.

It was learnt that a policeman guarding the health facility was also injured during the attack by the gunmen who went away with his rifle.

The Chairman of Berom Youth Movement, Heipang District in the LGA, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos on Tuesday.





Tengwom said, “Around 10pm on Monday, some armed men attacked the General Hospital in Barkin Ladi. The security guard there was killed. A police officer on duty at the hospital was macheted. Although he did not die, his rifle was taken away by the gunmen.”

The District Leader called on the security agents to investigate the attack on the hospital describing it as “strange”.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Uba Ogaba, said he was yet to get details of the attack.

“I will call the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Local Government Area and when I get the details, I will let you know,” he said.