A husband and wife and their two granddaughters have been killed in an attack on Bolon, a town in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Witnesses said on Thursday evening that the armed killers descended on the town about 10 pm on Wednesday, shooting and burning down houses.

The village head of the affected town, Robinson Filgona, said: “Over one hundred households in my community are now homeless because their houses have been burnt down.

“Our food stuffs have also been burnt to ashes just like that. If you go round town now, you will see several of our houses are still on fire.”

The village head added: “At about 10 pm, the Fulani militants descended on our community heavily armed and started shooting at everyone they could see.

“We quickly mobilised to defend our lives and property but all we have are just our local bows and arrows, so they overpowered us. In fact, it is because of the resistance we mounted that you still see some few houses standing.”

The member-elect from the Demsa LGA, Kate Mamuno, corroborated the village head’s account.

He said: “This is the third time this community has been attacked by this murderous group and yet they go away without being apprehended by the security people. Almost three quarters of the village has been burnt down.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Othman Abubakar, said although he had been informed of the attack, he was yet to get the details of it.

Demsa is a neighbouring LGA to Numan, an LGA about 45 minutes’ drive to the state capital, Yola, where gunmen attacks have been frequent in the last couple of months and years.