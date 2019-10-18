<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unknown gunmen have abducted, the Head teacher, Abdul Hafiz Abdullahi, of Dangamji, Primary School and two others at Doka filling station, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State.

Two others were shot at and seriously wounded.

A statement issued and signed by the Chairman, Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari, said, “Earlier on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., heavily armed bandits, opened fire on vehicles around Polwaya and abducted a bread vendor, about ten kilometres from Birnin-Gwari.

“Similarly, the armed bandits struck again on Wednesday near Gayam village, wounded three vigilantes and abducted people from vehicles.

“The notorious Unguwar Yako, Kwanan Mahaukaciya and indeed entire Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway have been overtaken by bandits terrorising and abducting innocent people especially women and children.”

The statement noted that the recent onslaught was coming just when six students of Engravers College and a principal were kidnapped three weeks ago in the state.

The statement added, “In the last three weeks, armed bandits have launched a major onslaught against innocent civilians and motorists across the length and breadth of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“On a daily basis, the armed bandits carry their nefarious act along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highway in broad daylight without any challenge from the security personnel that were stationed in Birnin-Gwari.

“The strategic Birnin-Gwari-Funtua road has been deserted, while the entire eastern part of Birnin-Gwari neighbouring Zamfara and Katsina states is now surrounded by armed bandits.”