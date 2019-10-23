<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Armed men suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the Assistant Director of Administration at the Taraba State Government House, Danlami Yunana.

Yunana was kidnapped in the early hours of Wednesday in the Magami area of Jalingo by the gunmen who whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A relation of the victim, Blessing Samuel, who witnessed the incident, narrated her ordeal to a national TV saying the assailants came in a large number and asked the family members to open the door, but they refused to do so.

Blessing added that the armed men forced the door open by shooting at it and after gaining access to the house, they asked for money, searched the house, got hold of the victim and left.

Another family member who preferred anonymity disclosed that the kidnappers have since contacted them and demanded N50 million as ransom.

When contacted for confirmation, the Public Relations Officer of the Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, said the case has yet to be reported to him.