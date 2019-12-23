<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four gunmen have abducted the son of the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Nengi Talbot.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the commissioner’s residence at the Commissioners’ Quarters in Yenagoa on Sunday and took away his six-year-old son, Antonio Talbot.

The kidnappers had not made any contact with the Talbot family as of the time of filing this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the kidnap incident.

He said the four-member gang invaded Talbots’s home at 11:30pm on Sunday and whisked the victim away to an unknown place.

“The command has launched a manhunt to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects. An investigation is ongoing,” Butswat said.