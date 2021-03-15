



The people of Fapo, Ebbo and Gulu community in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger state Sunday foiled attempts by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits to take over their community as they engaged the intruders in fierce battle.

The incident said to have occurred at about 11am when some of the people had gone to church and other businesses, our correspondent learnt, led to the death of four of the gunmen by the local vigilantes who were quickly alerted on sighting the men.

Eye witness account told newsmen that the gunmen, mostly youths of under-20 years, wielding sophisticated weapons, emerged from the nearby bush and started shooting sporadically into the air.

While the shooting lasted, the source who is also from Gulu said they all ran helter skelter for dear life while also quickly alerted the local vigilantes who responded immediately and engaged the intruders in fierce battle notwithstanding their superior fire power.

“Some of our people had gone to the church and at about eleven we started hearing gun shots coming from a particular area along one of the thick forests. We quickly mobilised and with the combined efforts of our people and the vigilante challenged the gun men.”





“Though it was a very difficult and risky but by the mercy of Allah we managed to bring down five of them and we folowed after the remaining ones and they dissapeared throgh the same way they came”.

According to him, the entire Gulu community was thrown into pandemonium, it was more like a war, the sound sophisticated guns as members of vigilante exchanged fire with bandits terrorising; Gulu, Fapo, down to Ebbo communities making life difficult for our people.

The source who spoke to our correspondent on phone said, “After over an hour battle, four of the bandits were killed, arrested two others who are now with the police. May Allah continue to expose them wherever they are and may they continue to meet their waterloo”.

All efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Niger state command, Wasiu Abiodun react to the latest bandits attack proved abortive as at the time of this. His phone numbers were indicating, ‘unreacheable’.