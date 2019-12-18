<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The commander Guards Brigade, Brigadier-General Mohammed Takuti, Usman, Wednesday met with journalists covering the Defence beat soliciting for their support.

Usman, said there was need for the media to support the Nigerian armed forces to overcome the numerous security challenges bedeviling the country at this time.

He said while the military is out there ensuring that Nigerians go to sleep with their two eyes closed, the media should do everything in its powers to deny terrorists and those causing havoc in the country the publicity that they need.

He said such publicity will only benefit the criminals and frustrate law abiding citizens who are that suffers the brunt of attacks from terrorists.

While noting that the military would continue to protect the territorial integrity with the last drop of their blood, Musa, said just like the “military needs the media to succeed, the Nigerian nation also needs the military to protect it from attack of the enemy”.

The commander who said the military is engaged in the counter insurgency war since the police could no longer handle the situation, pointed out that, unlike the police, the military cannot hand over the operations to another security agency because it is the last bus stop and must do everything in its power to curb the situation even if it means paying the supreme price.

He said the brigade has had a long standing military/media relationship with the the media and called for more support to enable the brigade which is in charge of the security of the president, his immediate family, Very Important Personality(VIP), among other signatories as well as the security of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), and its surrounding states over effectively.

He called for information that could lead security agencies to those creating trouble and constituting a nuisance and making life unbearable for law abiding citizens.

He assured that the brigade working alongside the police and other security agencies would continue to work round the clock to to ensure the safety of life and property.

He commended the media for giving positive reportage to military operations and activities and solutes for more support.

The meeting which took place at the Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment, headquarters of the guards brigade, was attended by all the commanding officers of the six battalion under the guards brigade and other principal staff officers.