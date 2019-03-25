<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A group, the International Agency for Anti-corruption in conjunction with its Nigerian affiliate, the Global Society for Anti-Corruption of Nigeria (GSAC) has declared that the on-going fight against corruption would only be sustained if the process is owned by Nigerians.

This was disclosed by Mr. Franklin Ezeona, President, GSAC, in the group’s message to President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

Congratulating Buhari on his “well-deserved re-election”, the group observed that “the fight against corruption, particularly, illicit funds, has been one of the pillars of your administration in the past four years.”

“While lauding the successes so far recorded by your administration in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, which we believe contributed immensely to your recent electoral success, we also advise that you do not relent.

“The next four years offers you a golden opportunity to build on the recent gains made in tackling corruption and at the same time ensure the buy-in of Nigerians so that they own the entire process.”

“We, therefore, urge your administration to give more support in terms of logistics and international trainings to the nation’s anti-graft agencies; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCB) etc, also where necessary, for more effective roles in the fight against corruption.

“Notwithstanding, our considered opinion is that Nigeria has made remarkable improvement in the fight against corruption in the last four years; we urge his Excellency to sustain it for the country would deservedly attain economic growth and assume its rightful place in the comity of respected nations.

“We assure your Excellency of our readiness to provide any support including partnerships to boost the war against corruption being waged by your Government,” he further stated.