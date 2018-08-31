Two non-governmental organisations, Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and Connected Development (CODE) on Tuesday, submitted a petition to the Presidency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for proper investigation into the engineering, procurement and construction of the Total Egina Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) Facility which has led to the loss of over 30,000 jobs for young Nigerian professionals.

According to them, the activities surrounding the awarding of the contract, which is worth 3.8 billion dollars, were not in tandem with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 and the directive of the president in the promulgation of Executive Order No 5, an action, which they said, has caused an increase in youth unemployment and led to massive capital flight with over 30,000 jobs created for young South Koreans with Nigerian resources.

While presenting the petition at the EFCC office in Abuja, the CEO of CODE, Hamzat Lawal, said that the purpose of the petition was to call on the EFCC to investigate the matter and to take the necessary actions so that such an occurrence would not repeat itself.

“There has been a lot of corruption in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector where an Egina project, worth 3.8billion dollars, which was supposed to employ thousands of Nigerian professionals, was abused.

“We are here to make a formal petition to the acting chairman of the EFCC, who is also a young professional, to investigate properly and submit the result of their findings to the presidency so that the local content law, which is currently inactive, can be enforced. This is to make sure that in the award of contracts like this in the future, employment would be provided for thousands of young Nigerian professionals.”

The CEO of NYPF, Moses Siasia, stated that the company involved, Samsung Heavy Industries, should be made to settle the irregularities of their actions.

“Nigeria has been nurtured by generations of broken promises. There have been fraud and corruption going on in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Sector, Nigeria’s local content laws have been disregarded by providing jobs for thousand of South Korean youths and depriving 30,000 young professionals in Nigeria of job opportunities.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the acting EFCC chairman, the head of Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said that due investigation would be conducted.

“I receive this petition on behalf of the acting chairman of the EFCC, and I want to say that we are happy with the confidence shown by the young professionals in the agency.

“To us, this is just an allegation which will be subjected to a test and if we are satisfied with the test results, adequate investigations would be conducted and the required actions taken.”