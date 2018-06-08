A coalition of human rights groups on Thursday reported Mr. Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over allegation of flagrant disobedience to court orders.

The group under the umbrella of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Justice and Equity informed the NHRC that Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had on November 9, 2017 nullified the police siege on the Peace Corps office.

The judge had ruled that the police action was “reckless, illegal, unlawful and an infringement on the fundamental rights of the corps” and ordered that the office be unsealed immediately.

The group also recalled that Justice John Tsoho, another judge of the court, on January 15 ordered the police to vacate the Peace Corps’ office with immediate effect on the grounds that the siege was unlawful.

The civil groups told the NHRC that as a follow-up to the two court judgments, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), wrote different letters to the IGP directing him to comply with the judgment, regretting that till date, the IGP had refused to obey the orders.

The groups further stated that the House of Representatives on May 9, 2018, after an investigation, gave the IGP and the Police 21-day ultimatum to comply with the court orders, adding that since the end of the ultimatum Idris was yet to obey the court orders.

“While the ultimatum by the House of Representatives lasted, we as law abiding groups and worried by the police action wrote letters to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, AGF and Minister of Youths and Sports, craving their indulgence to intervene in the matter to compel Idris to obey valid court judgment but up till now, the police has not deemed it fit and proper to respect the law.

“You will agree with us that disobedience to court judgment and constituted authority is a recipe for anarchy. We submit that the NHRC cannot stand aloof in this matter of recklessness act and illegality being perpetuated by the police must attract the attention of the highest authority.”

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately drop Idris as Nigeria’s police chief, adding that a situation where police as law keeper suddenly become law breakers would not augur well for the nation.