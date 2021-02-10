



Groups under aegis of Foreign Goods Traders Association of Nigeria and ‘Food Not Bombs Nigeria’ have commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for extending the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, for three months.

Oladahunsi Taofeck, Executive Secretary of Foreign Goods Traders Association of Nigeria, and Mr Idowu Israel, National Coordinator of ‘Food Not Bombs Nigeria’, gave the commendation at a joint press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

They noted that the decision of the President was in the best interest of the country given the various ongoing reforms by the I-G.

“This development according to the Presidency was projected towards appropriate scrutiny for a competent replacement that will complement the current reforms of Nigeria Police Force embarked upon by the I-G.





“While we eulogise the I-G for his dexterity, charisma and detribalised patriotism to his fatherland, we equally commend the Presidency for finding him worthy in our joint quest to actualise the expected total reforms of the Nigeria Police,” Taofeck said.

He said that at the expiration of his tenure, the I-G was ready to hand over to his successor when the presidential order came for the extension of his tenure.

Taofeck said it was regrettable that a media outlet would publish a ridiculous story to tarnish the image of the I-G who has given his best in service to his country.

He called on the public to disregard unfounded story aimed at tarnishing the image of the I-G or Presidency by any online or print media outlet.

“This is a period when all and sundry irrespective of our interest are expected to jointly work towards ensuring a crime free, crisis free and secured nation with a more reformed police force.

“This is better than dissemination of baseless information that is intended to set the nation back,” he said.