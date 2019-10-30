<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The three major tribal groups in Benue state have lauded the meeting between Governor Samuel Ortom and the Secretary-General, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhassan Saleh in Makurdi the state capital last weekend.

It, however, stated that the meeting is not an indication that the tribal groups would drop legal processes instituted against the Fulani group and other related issues.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, the groups condemned statements making the rounds on the social media condemning Governor Ortom for receiving Saleh.

The statement was signed by leaders of the groups among them Chief Edward Ujege, President General​, Mdzough U Tiv​​ (MUT); Barr. Amali Adoya Amali, President, Ochetoha K’Idoma and Comrade Benjamin Okpa, President General, Omi Ny’Igede.

The groups said “We have sadly witnessed on the socio-media the unfair reaction on the Governor of Benue state as he recently received the Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah on a reconciliatory meeting.

“We appreciate his (Governor Ortom’s) meeting with the Secretary-General Miyetti Allah because in like manner South Africa had a truth and reconciliation after horrible apartheid.

“Governor Samuel Ortom has done a wonderful, selfless, brave job for his people and to us who worked with him, we consider him a hero who sacrificed his safety and well being for the service of Benue people when many others were afraid of the Federal Government to speak out and stand firm and for coming about with the Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment of Ranches Law 2017.

“His efforts can only be likened to Martin Luther King who bravely and peacefully stood for the emancipation of black Americans.

The groups, however, vowed that “We shall, however, continue in our efforts without relenting on resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), the court cases against Miyetti Allah and the Federal Government until we get justice.

“The damages visited on our people who are still languishing in terrible internally displaced persons camps, without schools for their children, means of daily feeding of their family all goes to show the devastating effects the wicked have visited on Benue state.

“As we speak the economy of the state has been deliberately destroyed by the premeditated plan of enemies to display Benue state in bad light. But with God on our side we shall survive.”, they stated.