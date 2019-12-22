<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has called on stakeholders in the region to cease blackmailing Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Prof. Charles Dokubo.

UNDEDSS is a coalition of civil action and self-determination organisations in the Niger Delta.

Its Secretary General, Mr Tony Uranta, said in a statement that Akpabio and Dokubo were saddled with the responsibility by the Presidency to deliver and coordinate stability and development to the region.

Akpabio is the Minister of the Niger Delta while Dokubo is the Interim Management Council of the NDDC and Chairman of the Niger Delta Amnesty Committee.

Uranta said the warning arose from the group’s Annual General Meeting meeting in Warri on Saturday,

The scribe said the group decried the incessant attacks on both the minister of the Niger Delta and the Chairman of the Amnesty agency.

He accused unnamed elements in the region and Abuja of attempting to keep the Niger Delta steeped in corruption and underdevelopment by scuttling all attempts to restore sanity to the intervention agencies.

He said: “The NDDC has been under the supervision of the minister before the advent of Akpabio, so the lies being bandied that he manipulated himself to gain control over NDDC billions must stop.

“All right thinking stakeholders in the region are in support of the appointment by Mr President of the current three-person Interim Management Council, IMC, that has been unveiling the rot in the commission since its inauguration

“And stop trying to clog its progress. Let everyone stop trying to blackmail Akpabio and President Buhari to forcefully enthrone the illegality of the putative Board confirmed in error by the Senate.”

“UNDEDSS avers that fifth columnists are hell-bent on seeing that corruption thrives in the NDDC, the Amnesty Program and all other intervention agencies seeking to restore stability and development in the Niger Delta.

“Enemies of progress are also hell-bent on scuttling the security programme which is the Amnesty Chairman’s mandate to prosecute, and refuse to see any good in Dokubo’s efforts.

Uranta said Dokubo’s office had its challenges, like every Nigerian government agency, but he was still delivering on his mandate in partnership with tested Niger Delta patriots in tandem with the National Security Adviser’s office.

The scribe said UNDEDSS, however, warned that it was not giving any ministry, department or agency a carte blanche approval.

He, however, said it would continue to partner with other stakeholders to monitor and evaluate all relevant MDAs’ performance strictly in the interest of the common good of the Niger Delta, Nigeria and humanity.