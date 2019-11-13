<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group, Oyo State Development Advocacy Group (OSDAG), a frontline pro-Makinde Support Group, has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, not to waste time chasing what does not belong to them, saying there is no vacancy in Oyo State Government House till 2027.

The group while insisting that the verdicts at the Tribunal and Court of Appeal were simple, short and straight, pointing out that without any ambiguity, even though, they tried to misinform the public on the true outcome of the court verdict, Oyo people and the generality of Nigerians knew the truth.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, Michael Ogunsina, the group’s spokesman, said it was pleased to congratulate Engr Seyi Makinde for his resounding victory at both the tribunal and the Appeal Court, reaffirming his landslide victory at the polls.

The group stressed that it had decided to counsel APC, that the good people of Oyo State, freely gave about 600, 000 votes to Governor Seyi Makinde on March 9, warning them that, any attempt to subvert that, would only attract more hate to them from Oyo citizens and Nigerians in general.