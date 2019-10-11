<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A socio-political group, the Benin Movement for Change, has slammed Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor for calling on the Senate not to confirm the appointment of Dr. Pius Odubu and Mr. Benard Okumagba as Chairman and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), respectively.

The group while urging the Senate to ignore the comment of Lori-Ogbebor, said both Dr. Odubu and Okumagba hail from oil producing areas of their respective states.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr. Edogiawere Igbinosa, who stated this while addressing journalists in Benin City, said that Lori-Ogbebor may be an in-law to the Benins does not confer on her the right or audacity to talk about who is qualified for federal appointment from Edo or Delta States. He urged the Senate not be swayed by the cries of the likes of Lori-Ogbebor.

“We are taken aback by comments credited to one Rita Lori-Ogbebor, asking the Senate not to confirm the nomination of our illustrious son, Dr. Pius Odubu, a former Deputy Governor of Edo State.

“For the information of the public, Dr. Odubu is eminently qualified for the position of Chairman of the Board of the NDDC. He hails from Orhionmwon Local Government that houses the largest gas reserve in West Africa.”