A group, Delta Peoples Mandate, DPM, has called on the Nigerian Senate to confirm the appointment of Mr. Bernard Okumagba as the new Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.

The group, in a press release signed by the President, James Agbamu and PRO, Carolyn Afunabena, who spoke yesterday with newsmen in Warri, Delta State, blamed some aggrieved persons within Warri for the campaign of calumny against the nomination.

The group said: “The campaign of calumny against the nomination of Mr. Bernard Okumagba and others as NDDC Board nominees are being sponsored by few thoughtless and greedy power-seekers within and outside the APC fold in Delta State.”

“The sponsors of the publications are attempting to portray nominees of the new board as not qualified and irresponsible to create room for nomination of their allies.”

“Okumagba’s appointment was well-received and deeply-appreciated in Delta State and the entire South-South. So attacking Okumagba’s appointment for being an Urhobo man is a devilish attempt to sow a seed of discord among the tribally-diverse, yet peaceful people of Delta State.”

“Bernard Okumagba is a proven technocrat whoa has contributed a lot for the growth of APC in Delta State and the entire South-South region.”

“Development of the Niger Delta should be beyond politics and tribe. we call on our brothers and sisters in Delta State and the entire South-South to continue to support the President as he works to deliver the Next Level plans, particularly in the Niger Delta”.