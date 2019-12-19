<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A youth group, the New Generation Leadership, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to uphold the key tenets of democracy, including the respect for the rule of law, judicial independence, due process, as well as political and media freedom.

The group made the call in a statement signed and made available to reporters on Thursday in Abeokuta by its Secretary, Mr Adedayo Adegbayibi, in reaction to present happenings in Nigeria and the recent declaration by the Punch Newspapers to always refer to President Muhammadu Buhari by his former military rank of “General”, in protest.

It noted that it was a shame for the Nigerian government to be referred to as a military dictatorship in a democracy.

While saying that PMB should be responsible to the people, the NGL condemned actions and assaults on the courts, disobedience of court orders, arbitrary detention of citizens and violation of rights, being allegedly perpetrated by the Buhari administration.

“PMB should be worried that some sections of the country and the international community are scoring his government low and, thus, should refrain from actions that could further turn the country into a laughing stock in the comity of democratic nations,” the statement read.

“The attack on citizens, the press, the courts and civil society, including self-determination groups lawfully exercising their inalienable rights to peaceful dissent, are not in tandem with democratic norms, as citizens are supposed to enjoy unfettered freedoms guaranteed by the constitution and the rule of law, including the freedom to speak freely and assemble peacefully.”

The group went on to advised security agencies to understand that peaceful political organising and the right to associate are fundamental rights of the citizens.

It equally urged Nigerians and civil society groups to stand up for their rights by using all peaceful and legal means, including the right to protest and assemble peacefully.