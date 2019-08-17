<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of youths in Niger State has asked the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to place high priority on education and move from talking into taking action by providing necessary political will to tackle all the raising challenges against the education sector in the state.

The Youths also pointed out the need for total overhauling of the education sector by the Niger state Government considering the high rate of out-of-school children in the state.

ONE Champion in Niger State, Justina Asishana in collaboration with the Convener, Niger Accountability Group, Mathew Oladele, made this call in a joint press statement commemorating the 2019 International Youth Day with the theme, ‘Transforming Education’.

“There is an urgent need for total overhauling of the education sector in the state considering the growing trend in youth unemployment, poor education infrastructures, high rate of out-of-school children and other pressing challenges facing educational sector in the state.

“The Governor, in his second term, should take education as high priority; the government should move from talking and swing into action by providing necessary political will to tackle all the raising challenges against education sector is the state.