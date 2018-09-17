A group, under the platform of FCT Citizens Against Bad Governance, has called on the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to immediately sack all his political appointees seeking elective positions.

In a statement signed by the coordinator of the group, Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, which was made available yesterday, members observed that majority of the minister’s appointees have not resigned their positions despite their indications to seek elective public offices.

Yusuf also noted that despite the recent directive by the minister to his appointees to resign before seeking elective position, they have remained in their offices, frustrating the agencies and parastatals of the administration due to their frequent absence in their work places.

He frowned that many of the appointees have picked their various parties’ expression of interest and nomination forms, but are still parading themselves as chairmen and directors of government agencies and parastatals, under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

According to him, “Usually in a serene and democratic society, no political appointee can contest for elective position while still holding to an appointment.

This is very explicit in our laws which are why it is expected of all appointees to duly and legitimately resign their positions before contesting for any elective position(s). But today in the Federal Capital Territory, majority of the minister’s appointees have not resigned their positions despite their indications to seek elective public offices.”