The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), an election monitoring group, has called on Igbos to protect facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the South-East from arsonists.

The CTA urged, “This has to stop now. A stitch in time saves nine. We call on the citizens across the country, especially South-East, to protect INEC properties in their domain. The only way to effect a credible change is through the ballot.

“The people can only succeed by coming out to vote for credible candidates of their choice, and this can only be achieved in a peaceful atmosphere and not in chaos.”

The group raised the alarm in a statement by its Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

“CTA is alarmed at the rate INEC offices are attacked across the country, particularly in the South-East with devastating effects.





“This is a dangerous trend, if not checked, will impede the process of organising the November 6, Anambra state governorship election,” the statement warned.

According to the CTA, the coordinated attacks “in recent times have affected three states in the South-East in particular.”

“The INEC office in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA in Imo was razed by unknown men, followed by the burning of the Igboeze LGA office in Enugu state.

“Not enough for the perpetrators, they stormed Udenu office on May 16 and sustained their dishonourable act with the attack on the INEC headquarters in Enugu where vehicles were burnt, and offices ransacked,” the statement added.

It noted that “on Sunday night, May 23, the INEC headquarters in Awka, Anambra was invaded and set on fire,” and concluded that “it appears that these dastardly events are targeted at truncating and sabotaging” the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.