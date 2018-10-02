



A Christian Civil Society Organization, Catalyst for Global Peace and Social Justice Initiative (CGPSJI), has suggested that Federal Government halt all political activities ahead of 2019 general elections and focus its energy to rescue abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu.

The group which mobilizes Christians for social engagement, justice and good governance advocacy, claimed the government has not done enough to rescue the girl hence the suggestion to halt all political activities until the girl is back.

Leah Sharibu was among large number of schoolgirls that abducted by Boko Haram in May. Others were released few days after that. But Leah Sharibu was reportedly denied freedom because she refused to denounce her Christian faith.

Coordinator of the group, Samuel Aiyedogbon, told Journalists at a prayer meeting for the quick release of Leah Sharibu, that government has shown some level of insincerity and unseriousness in its effort to rescue the girl.

He suggested that government explore channels used in securing the release of other Dapchi and Chibok schoolgirls, to secure the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok schoolgirls that are still under Boko Haram captivity.

The group called on the government to checkmate the inter agency rivalry among the military and other security agencies which they said, was largely responsible for unimpressive success in the prosecution of war against insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other vices.

The coordinator added: “Intelligence sharing among the military and other security agencies of the government could be likened to getting the proverbial camel through the eye of the needle. It has been a case of divided house.”

CAN President, Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, who spoke through William Okoye, appreciated the determination of the Christian group to join forces to reawaken the consciousness of the government to the need to facilitate release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl.