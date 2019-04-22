<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Voters Awareness Initiative (VAI), a civil society organisation, has urged governments and private employers of labour to ensure good working condition for workers alongside the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage of N30,000.

The President, VAI, Mr Wale Ogunade, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

It will recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law, the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019 on April 18.

The assent mandates all employers of labour across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30, 000 monthly wage.

According to Ogunade, boosting productivity is not only about increasing workers’ salaries but ensuring the provision of adequate works tools and welfare for workers.

“One thing is that if the work environment is okay and workers are given the needed working tools to do their work, definitely you will see that productivity will increase.

“It is not only about increasing the salaries of workers, it is also important to provide them with equipment to work with.

“Like those in the health sector, those in the fire service, those in road construction and repairs, as well as those ministries and agencies who specialise in field work.

“If you don’t give them the right tools and the rightful incentives, obviously you are killing them and you want them to take advantage of the system,’’ he said.

Ogunade commended Buhari for signing into law the National Minimum Wage Bill approving N30, 000 for the least paid worker in the country, saying that his assent showed that he is workers-friendly.

“In respect of the president’s accent to the bill, to me it is a good omen. It shows that Mr President is workers-friendly.

“I want to believe that we are getting there. Indeed Nigeria will be a better place, especially in terms of good governance.

“Some people thought it can’t work but things are getting better and I am sure the President Buhari’s second term will be better.

“Also, the 9th National Assembly will be far-far better than the 8th because there will be a whole lot of Bills that will be signed into laws to make Nigeria a better place and that will encourage workers to put in their best,’’ Ogunade said.