A group, Civil Empowerment and Rule of Law Support Initiative (CERLSI), has urged the management of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo state, to reconsider its decision to deny students it offered admission, but could not pay the mandatory acceptance fee within the two-week ultimatum.

The group gave the urge in a statement titled: “Payment ultimatum slapped on hapless admission seekers at the Auchi Polytechnic Auchi Edo State,” following the alleged removal of names of some students who were offered admission from the admission list of the school due to their inability to meet up with the two-week ultimatum given by the school management.

It noted that the school management policy is skewed against the children of the poor and down-trodden.

It was gathered that the affected students could not pay the mandatory N48,000 because they could not access the registration portal within the period.

Mr. Bob Majirioghene Etemiku, who signed the statement, said the decision was harsh on the parents and the would-students, majority of who are either salary earners or peasants farmers who will either wait till month end before they could get their salaries.

“We are concerned that a great many of these prospective students who have already paid their acceptance fees in full ranging from N48, 000 and above depending on their course of study are being denied registration apparently because they are unable to meet the two week deadline for the payment of acceptance fees as stipulated on admission letters to students.

“This has already deprived these prospective students the opportunity to access the registration portal. We hereby write to establish the view of most of these parents regarding the two weeks payment ultimatum and state as follows

“That the period for payment of the said acceptance fees is harsh and unfriendly, making it impossible for salary earners and the average parents to meet.

“That this two week ultimatum deprives our children, especially those from the average parents the opportunity to access education, contrary to the UN Sustainable Development Goal number four which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all,” he said.

When contacted for clarification, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Oshiobugie Mustapha, said the Polytechnic has its own standard that it abides with.

“The Auchi Polytechnic, like any other tertiary institution, sets its admission criteria and admits students who meet the criteria. JAMB conducts matriculation examinations, sets cut off marks and it is clearing house for admission by the institutions.

“By the entrant regulations of the polytechnic, every admission is a provisional offer up until the candidate accepts the offer by paying the prescribed acceptance fees within a stipulated time frame, failing which the provisional offer lapses. The time frame is two to three weeks and it is so clearly stated in the portal and on the notice boards.

“The polytechnic no longer compromises on this extant regulation given its experience in 2016 when students literally razed the school because they resisted paying up their dues before writing examinations.

“The polytechnic will never watch a repeat of the destruction of 2016. And the way to go is to enforce to the letter, regulations which guide provisional offer of admissions,” he said.