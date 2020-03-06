<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) on Wednesday unveiled plan to celebrate this year World Book Day with three projects namely; National Book Awareness Week, African Book Week and the Children’s Book Week. All projects will run concurrently.

This was contained in a statement issued by the President of the Society, Wole Adedoyin, in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “the National Book Awareness Week (NABAWK) is an internet based literary project aim at promoting only Nigerian literary books. NABAWK will be showcasing old Nigerian literary books which people have forgotten, refreshing and bringing back their memories of such books. The African Book Week on the other hand will be showcasing African literary books written by renowned African writers, dead and living. While the Children’s Book Week will be showcasing notable children’s books.”





The internet based projects which promised to be a display of only literary and creative writing books will also be featuring reviews and historical details of such books.

The Projects will be featuring over 300 works of creative writers like Daniel O. Fagunwa, Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, Femi Osofisan, Niyi Osundare, Ola Rotimi, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Cyprian Ekwensi, Buchi Emecheta, Elechi Amadi, Tanure Ojaide and Ben Okri, Dr. Wale Okediran, Chris Abani, Denja Abdulahi, Tony Marinho, Bayo Adebowale, Ayobami Adebayo, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lola Shoneyin, Adams Ibrahim, T.M Aluko, Yemi Ogunyemi, Yemisi Aribisala, Sefi Atta, A. Igoni Barrett, Helon Habila, Chigozie Obioma, Helen Oyeyemi, Nnedi Okorafor, Chinelo Okparanta, Sarah Ladipo Manyika, Chika Unigwe, Ogaga Ifowodo, to mention but few and all the books under the African Writers Series will be covered.