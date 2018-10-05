



A non-governmental organisation, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS), recently, on Oct 1st and 2nd, held a two-day training programme for Imams and Scholars in Abuja titled, Training of Trainers (ToT) under the Encouraging Accountability and Transparency Through Faith-based Intervention (EAT-Fin) project.

The main focus of the training was to sensitise the public on the fight against corruption in the country.

According to the founder and executive director of AIS, a foundation focused on helping the poor and needy, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, the event confirms the truth that religious leaders are also important in the anti-corruption efforts.

Adeyemi said that the Foundation, through its anti-corruption Project, ‘EAT-FIn with support from the MacArthur Foundation, is determined to bring an end to corruption in Nigeria.

“The importance of the involvement of faith-based organisations in the fight against corruption cannot be over-emphasised,” he said.

The programme brought together various Imams and scholars to enlighten participants on their roles to encourage transparency and accountability as part of measures to achieve a just and economically viable nation.

According to the guest lecturer, commissioner of Education, ICPC, Muhammad Baba, the government is monitoring corruption among youths so that the right values can be instilled in them.

“We have introduced national value curriculum in schools, clubs in the schools also and anti-corruption vanguard in our tertiary institutions as well as anti-corruption clubs among our NYSC youths.

“The reason for this is to monitor corruption among our youths and to also make sure that the right moral values are instilled in them, especially with the approval of the Not Too Young To Run Bill, so that we can have responsible youths, taking up leadership positions all over the country.”

Another lecturer at the event, Imam (Dr) Tajudeen Adigun, who spoke on Financial Resource Management For Imams, said that it is good for clerics in general to have their own personal businesses because it would help to curb corruption in our religious institutions.

“It is better if a cleric, whether Muslim or Christian, has a personal business, which he is managing; this would help to prevent dependence on the members of the congregation and hence, reduce corruption.

“Also, it would encourage respect from the people he is leading; he will be able to admonish them when required and it would prevent them from dictating to him or trying to control things.”