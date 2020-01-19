<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A civil society organisation, the Civil Empowerment and Rule of Law Support Initiative (CERLSI), has threatened to institute legal actions against the Management of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi if they fail to repeal the decision to revoke admission of new students of the institution.

The Management of the institution had earlier revoked the names of students and their status in their admission portal owing to the fact that they were unable to pay their acceptance fees within a stipulated time of two weeks, while those who paid outside the two weeks ultimatum were denied registration.

The Deputy Executive Director of the group, Mr. Bob Majirioghene Etemiku, in a statement titled: “Payment ultimatum slapped on helpless admission seekers at the Auchi Polytechnic – An Ultimatum”, expressed disappointment over the institution’s management refusal to consider the plight of students whose admissions were revoked due to their inability to meet up the two weeks ultimatum for acceptance fee payment.

According to him, the CSO is constrained by the decision of the institution to revoke students admission and has no option than to issue an ultimatum in the failure of dialogue and appeals.





”We decided to give the Rector and the Management of the institution a two-week period of grace to enable him re-admit students, failure to do so would lead to a legal action instituted against the Management of the institution.

When contacted, the Polytechnic Public Relations Officer, Mustapher Oshiobugie, in a telephone interview told newsmen that students were given two week to pay a stipulated amount saying that the admission offer within this two week is called provisional admission.

“They have a timeline to pay whatever they are to pay which means that they have accepted the admission if they don’t pay within that two week, the student forfeits the admission, the admission offers during this period is a provisional offer”

“Is like the group forgot what happened in 2016 when we kelp postponing the deadline because some of them would have missed their examination and what now happened when the students destroyed properties, anything called property worth over millions of naira was destroyed. Are they saying we should go back to that era”

“We have written to them stating our stand, that we will not succumb to their treat, or they want to take us to court, let them take us to court, we are ready and let the judge decide,” he added.