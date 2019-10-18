<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Jigawa office of Action Against Hunger, a non-governmental organization has organized a one-week training for nutrition champions comprised of WDC, CSO, religious and community leaders, and the media.

The training was aimed to actualize policy implementation towards the eradication of malnutrition to the downtrodden masses in all the 27 LGA’s in Jigawa state.

The training which held at Tahir Palace Hotel, Kano was geared towards working to improve upon the success recorded in the fight against malnutrition amongst the group, Jigawa state government and commitment of all relevant stakeholders across the state.

In her address to the participants, the Project Manager ACP WINNN, Mrs Oladapo Olajumoke, urged participants to utilize the SBCC knowledge to reach out to communities with factual information to support the state government in its efforts to address the menace of malnutrition in the state.

To realize the set objectives, the participants will be grouped into three senatorial zones of Jigawa state for practical Action Plan on policy implementation towards the eradication of malnutrition across the state.

The three selected LGA’s to be visited in demonstrating the 7 IYCC SBCC policy include Birnin Kudu, Gwiwa and Guri for the successful implementation of the 7 IYCC, SBCC concepts