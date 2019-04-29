<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Executive Director of Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) in Benin, Sabina Idowu-Osehobo, has urged Nigerians to show greater commitment to environmental sanitation aimed at controlling the spread of malaria.

Sabina Idowu-Osehobo, represented by Philomena Elijah, General Manager of LAPO, gave the advice while speaking on the topic “Zero Malaria Starts With Me’’ at the Uselu Market, Benin on Monday.

The lecture was part of the group’s health sensitisation programmes.

She defined malaria as: “A disease caused by a plasmodium parasite, transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes.

“Malaria remains an important cause of morbidity and mortality in Nigeria with 97percent of the population at risk.

“LAPO remains deeply committed to malaria control in Nigeria.

“In 2018, LAPO screened 35,671 people, comprising 27,526 females and 8,145 males for malaria and distributed thousands of enlightenment materials and treated beds freely.’’

Idowu-Osehobo said the theme “Zero Malaria Starts With Me’’ is achievable with collective efforts and commitment to control spread of malaria by clearing filthy and bushy environment-breeding mosquitoes.

She said LAPO would continue to collaborate with the government, developmental institutions and other stakeholders to eradicate the scourge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LAPO reached out to over 1,800 Uselu market women, sensitised them on symptoms of malaria, tested them for malaria and gave them free bed nets.