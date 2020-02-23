<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Council of Women Society in Nigeria (NCWSN), has urged government at all levels to comply with 35 per cent affirmation policy of according women their rightful place as their male counterparts.

Mrs Gloria Shoda, the NCWSN National President, made the appeal at the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Chairperson for Kogi chapter of the council, Mrs Nancy Aruwa, in Lokoja.

Mrz Aruwa was elected following the death of the former state chairperson, late Hajia Hajarat Idachaba.

Shoda said that government, organisations and citizens should adhere to the gender-sensitive rule by giving women active participatory roles in governance and equal opportunities in other human endeavours like their male counterparts.

She said NCWSN is non-governmental or profit-making organization but an umbrella body of all women in Nigeria registered in 1959 to cater for the wellbeing of the women folks.

She urged Kogi women to continue to live in peace and harmony with their male counterparts as well as embarking on activities that would move the state to the next level.





She advised the newly sworn-in women leader in Kogi and her members to join hands with Gov. Yahaya Bello-led administration to succeed in the provision of dividends of democracy for the people.

In her goodwill message, the Kogi State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Fatima Buba, urged women across the country to be sensitive in making themselves relevant in politics.

The commissioner stressed that women could even aspire to be the president of Nigeria which she affirmed that it was very possible in the eye of the Almighty God.

Buba reiterated the commitment of the APC government in the state to continue to improve on the welfare of the women folks.

In her inaugural speech, the state chairperson of the council, Mrs Nancy Aruwa, commended Gov. Bello for appointing women in his cabinet, while soliciting for financial assistance to boost the group’s activities in the state.

The association presented Merit Awards to Gov. Yahaya Bello and his wife, Mrs Rashida Bello, for their contributions to the growth of the women association.

The awards were received on their behalf by the commissioner.