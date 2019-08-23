<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the newly inaugurated ministers assume their various offices, Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, has been called upon to initiate sound policies that would bring an end to banditry, kidnappings and criminal activities ravaging many parts of the country.

The call was made by a socio-cultural organisation, Coalition of Oodua Self Determination Group (COSEG), through a statement signed by the group’s chairman of Coordinating Council, Comrade Dayo Ogunlana, and made available to newsmen.

The group, while congratulating Aregbesola on his recent appointment, explained that the minister’s background and wide knowledge of issues could be put into use to initiate and implement new methods in combating criminal activities across the country.

According to the statement, “This is a clarion call and we are sure you are up to the task. We know that you have enough professional experience and rich administrative background to perform and add positive impact in the ministry of Interior and President Muhammadu Buhari will be proud of you at the end of this tenure.”

COSEG also congratulated Aregbesola and other South West ministers, saying, “We must congratulate a rare breed of Nigerian, dependable, reliable, humble and highly cerebral Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on his assumption of office as Minister of Interior, Federal republic of Nigeria.

“We are proud of his achievements while as a commissioner in Lagos and as governor in Osun State. We have strong belief that he will definitely deliver on this new task as Minister of interior in Nigeria.”