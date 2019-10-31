<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A no-governmental organisation on the platform of Re-educating Africans on the Risk and Dangers in Unplanned Journey Abroad (RARDUJA), yesterday, took sensitisation messages to schools in Benin to create awareness on the dangers associated with unplanned journey abroad and how to find an end to human trafficking and irregular migration.

Addressing the students on the theme: “Say no to unplanned journey abroad” at Green Park Academy in Benin, RARDUJA President and Founder, Eddy Duru, said the dangers in embarking on unplanned journey to Europe countries are enormous and such should not be encouraged.

He said teachers in schools have the responsibility to enlighten their students on the dangers in risking their lives on the Mediterranean sea and in the Sahara desert all in the name of seeking for greener pastures abroad.

“Our quest is to continue to create awareness, re-educate and re-orientate the minds of the young Nigerians who embark on unplanned journey abroad and never returned without minding the risks associating with travelling through the sea and deserts.

Duru, who is also an ambassador of NAPTIP Nigeria and Foreigners Representative, Thessen State Germany, said there are a lot to achieve in Nigeria but what Nigerians need is the ability to look inward and find something meaningful to do.