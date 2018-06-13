A non-governmental organisation (NGO), based in Kebbi State, PROACT, has empowered 15,000 farmers to boost production of rice and sorghum in the state.

PROACT Project Coordinator, Mr. Olumide Ojo, made the disclosure in an interview, in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday.

He said that the farmers were assisted to enhance food security and encourage self reliance among the beneficiaries.

According to Ojo, 15,000 households had been registered in the programme in Kebbi state and 15,700 metric tonnes of paddy rice and 6,115 tonnes of sorghum had been produced in Jega and Danko/Wasagu Local Government Areas.

The coordinator said that the harvest was during the 2017 and 2018 wet and dry season farming.

He said the NGO was in Daura on an assessment visit of an EU-Oxfam sponsored programme – Improving the Fuel Wood Balance (FUWOBA), with a view to identify possible areas of improvement of their activities.

Ojo said that the organisation was committed to increasing its coverage by expanding the scope of its activities.

PROACT programme is an EU and Oxfam project in Nigeria, which is aimed at boosting food security.