A group, under the aegis of the Coalition of Concerned Kwara Citizens, on Monday, staged a peaceful protest in Ilorin against alleged interference in the police investigation on cult killings in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the group converged at Adeta roundabout in the heart of Ilorin Township and walked through Adewole Estate, chanting songs.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Coalition of Concerned Kwara Citizens Passes Vote of Confidence on IGP”, “Nobody Above the Law; Justice We Clamour for”, “Kwara Workers are hungry, while Cultists are Feeding Fat.

Others are: “Kwara Say No to Touts, Thuggery and Hooliganism”, “Enough is Enough! This Politics of Intimidation Must Stop”.

Reading the text by the group, Olawale Gbadeyan said that the coalition found it necessary to talk, so that the whole world would not believe that the state was populated by criminals or cowards, who were on the same page with Saraki.

Gbadeyan explained that the group did not see anything special in the movement of culprits to Abuja for diligent investigation.

He said: “It is only instructive to note that this is not the first criminal matter that would be transferred from Kwara to Abuja.

“In the wake of 2003 election that ushered in the administration of Senator Saraki as governor, spurious allegations were made against some prominent Ilorin indigenes on plan to bomb Senator Saraki’s National Pilot Office in Ilorin.

“The case was investigated by a senior police officer in the rank of DIG from Abuja and the matter was subsequently moved to Abuja.”

He noted that cultism and violence could have become the official emblem of Kwara without enjoying the official seal of the power that is in the state.

Gbadeyan said: “Some people that hold the leverage of political power; as if they are also cultists, must be behind the youths misguided into the life of violence in the state.

“All of them are well known and really do not have sound education or reasonable means of livelihood except the coverage and patronages they enjoy from the government.

“They are big boys of Kwara and indeed live like kings”, he said, explaining that the group had absolute confidence in the Inspector General of Police to properly and diligently investigate the case.”

He urged the I-G to ensure that all other members of the gang are arrested and brought to book as Kwarans were watching what becomes of the case.

According to him, the group will not relent on bringing justice to the matter.

NAN recalls Saraki on May 16 at the Senate plenary alleged that I-G was about to implicate him on the commission of crimes by some suspected cultists arrested over killings in Ilorin.

The senate president expressed worry that the suspected criminals were transferred to Abuja to coerce them to write a statement to indict the state government and Senator Saraki.

The police have, however, denied the allegation in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood.

Police spokesperson described the transfer as a routine exercise in criminal investigation, but Saraki appears to see the move as an attempt to frame him up.