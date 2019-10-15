<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, Dr. Benson Olugbuo, has urged the judiciary to digitise the criminal justice system to create more accessibility to judgments on corruption related cases in the country.

He stressed that there was need for Nigerians to have access through website and other internet modes to judgments being dispensed on corruption cases, to stem the tide of the scourge.

Olugbuo, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Monday during a workshop on ‘Transparency and Accountability in the Administration Criminal Justice System (ACJA)’ , said CLEEN Foundation had established resource centres in eight states of the federation where citizens could have access to cases connected with grafts and allied matters.

Olugbuo, represented by Director (Legal), Mrs Esther Mabadeje, said creating such a ICT platform would be good for research in the legal profession and also expose efforts being made by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies to tackle looting of public funds.

Olugbuo, during the programme organised in partnership with Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion (GRIP), said the digitization efforts will help in quick dispensation of justice on corruption related cases.

“The idea of the resource centres was conceived under the project centred on ‘Promoting Accountability and Transparency in the Administration of Criminal Justice System in Nigeria’.

“The project is targeted at the digitisation of courts proceedings/judgments in Nigeria with a view to promoting accountability and transparency in the fight against corruption.”