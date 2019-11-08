<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lafia chapter of Ame Wo Ba Eggon (AWBE), a youth cultural group, on Friday secured the release of two inmates serving their jail terms at Wamba Correctional Centre.

Newsmen report that the freed inmates are Dogara Ndemi, 56, and Hassan Ahmadu, 34, who were earlier sentenced to two and three years imprisonment, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the group, Mr Agumson Asele, said the gesture was part of its corporate social responsibility.

He noted that the group had visited the centre in August when it donated food and other items to the prisoners, adding that it had now moved to set some of them free.

He explained that a fine of N27,300, was paid to free the two inmates, adding the money came from donations from members of the group.

“We paid N17,300 to free Ndemi and N10,000 for Ahmadu.

“This gesture is part of our corporate social responsibility and the sums were raised from personal contributions of members

“We are happy over this, particularly that these brothers of ours will today reunite with their families,” he said.

In a brief speech, Mr Emmanuel Kuza, a legal practitioner and Chairman of the Prison Visitation Committee of the group, urged the released inmates to feel free and integrate with the society.

He urged them never to go back to their old lifestyles, but engage in meaningful ventures in order to become useful to themselves, families and their communities.

He assured that the gesture would be a continues process, and called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the group in providing succour to the less privileged ones in the society.

Also speaking, the immediate past National President of the group, Mr Godwin Dugga, urged other inmates at the centre not to give up, but see their current state as a stepping stone to greatness.

He urged the prisoners to engage in skills while in incarceration so as to be useful after serving their jail terms.

Dugga called on government to improve on the condition of correctional centres accross the country, to enable inmates have a relatively better lives while in detention.

DSP Nathaniel Clement, a senior officer at the centre, commended AWBE for the gesture, and called on other groups and spirited individuals to emulate such noble moves.