Hundreds of protesters on Tuesday stormed the National Assembly in Abuja to protest the alleged misappropriation of the fund approved for the establishment of cattle ranch in the country.

The protesters, under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisation for Peace and Good Governance, said that the death toll that has arisen as a result of the herdsmen and farmers conflict in Nigeria has reached an alarming stage, and therefore requires urgent and proactive measures.

Speaking, the National President of the group, Jonathan Ogwuche, decried the alleged embezzlement of the N100 billion cattle ranch fund released by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 for the establishment of mini ranches nationwide to curb the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

Ogwuche said: “As a background, a committee set up by the federal government in 2014 on grazing reserves under the chairmanship of the former governor of Benue State, Mr. Gabriel Suswan, which identified issues causing the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers to include struggle for land and water and uncontrolled influx of nomadic herdsmen, and thus noted that grazing reserves and cattle routes already gazetted had been encroached upon, and such routes should be recovered and improved upon, taking into consideration present day realities.

“As a result, the committee recommended the release of N100 billion through the Central Bank of Nigeria as seed funding to all the states for the construction of ranches.

“The National Economic Council approved the release of the money in 2014 for states to build ‘mini’ ranches after clashes between herdsmen and farmers escalated but the money developed wings and flew.

“Even as we are aware that the money was released without the approval of the National Assembly, there was no evidence of how it was utilised; there has not been any ranch constructed anywhere in the country to account for the expenditure of the money.”

Ogwuche noted that this act of national sabotage has left the country with human and material casualties from herdsmen and farmers conflict.

Toward this end, he called on the National Assembly to not only investigate the matter, but to ensure that all of those that were part of the embezzlement of the funds are brought to book.