<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Women For Equity And Fairness Organization Of Nigeria (WEFON), a Non-Governmental organization (NGO), has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to effect changes in his cabinet that will give women adequate representation in the governance of the country in line with National Gender Policy (NGP)

The group had at a press conference, on Tuesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and State Governors across the country should make up for the shortfall of women in elective positions by ensuring adequate representation in their cabinets and on the boards of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Dr Abimbola Ajayi-Ojora, national coordinator of WEFON stated that it was the right of women to be represented in every level of public decision making, insisting that if not actualized the nation would not achieve its optimal performance.

Ajayi-Ojora while insisting that the non-inclusion of women in governance was no longer acceptable, noted that Nigeria’s population comprised of 49.4 per cent women, while 51 per cent of them participate in the voting process.

She maintained that during the 2019 general elections, women accounted for 47.14 per cent of registered voters and only 2,970 women were on the electoral ballot, representing only 11.38 per cent of nominated candidates, out of which 62 women were elected and the number according to her represented 4.17 per cent of elected officials. She said that the number was a decline from the 2015 figure of 5.65 per cent elected officials.

She maintained that while the NGP called for 35 per cent affirmatives action and sought the representation of women to at least 35 per cent of both effective political and appointive public service positions respectively. She pointed out that 4.17 per cent was a far cry from the minimum requirement.

Besides, the group seized the opportunity to lend a voice to the promotion of the rights of the girl child, stressing that it was in total support of the Beijing Declaration and platform for action to harness support for the girl child.

It reiterated its support for the promotion and protection of the rights of girl child and increased awareness of her needs and potentials, which according to the group include elimination of all forms of discrimination against the girl child, eradication of violence against the girl child, strengthening the role of the family in improving the status of the girl child among others.