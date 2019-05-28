<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group called the Pan-African Socialist Movement (PSM), a progressive students movement, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint “progressive and energetic youth as minister of youths and sports” in his second term cabinet.

President of the group in Nigeria, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement to newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday.

“The leadership of PSM has critically studied recent developments in the Youths and Sports Ministry under the watch of Mr Solomon Dalung, and has discovered that it has performed below expectations.

“This is based on the current disunity which has brought about factions among various national youth bodies in the country; as at today the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) national leadership has three factions.

“As well, there is poor preparation of athletes ahead of international tournaments and preparation of the National Sports Festival, an event which is expected to discover and build more talents capable of making Nigeria proud at world stage among others,’’ Okereafor said.

“PSM is calling on the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to help appeal to our listening President to consider our request as this will be a gift to the youth constituency,’’ the statement read.