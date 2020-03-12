<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A coalition of groups under the aegis of Yoruba Appraisal Forum, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the National Assembly, as well as security agencies alleging that the South West Security outfit, Amotekun, has been hijacked by unknown persons.

This allegation was contained in a statement signed by the Convener of the group Adeshina Animashaun, made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said, “Although the intention of those who originally conceived the idea of Amotekun was a noble one, as they set out to protect the people of the region against criminal elements causing wanton destruction of lives and property, the idea has been hijacked and now intended for purposes that could be injurious to the continued corporate existence of Nigeria.





“We have uncovered plans to use Amotekun to destabilise the South West and ultimately the entire country. It’s an incontrovertible fact that in the event of any chaos in the South West, people from other parts of the country residing in the region – Igbo, Hausa and others – will bear the brunt as no one can guarantee the safety of their persons, business and investments in Yorubaland.

He said those who were behind the hijack unknown to the South West governors and the innocent people of the region, who see it as a new force to improve security have other motives which were not noble.